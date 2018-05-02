Robber who took $550 from Cutchogue gas station caught, police say
The robber who took about $550 from a Cutchogue gas station last month was arrested Wednesday near her home, Southold Town police said.
Rebecca Abatelli, 27, of Main Road in Cutchogue, showed what appeared to be a handgun when she held up the Valero gas station on Route 25 during the early morning hours of April 22, detectives said.
Abatelli was charged with second-degree robbery and held overnight for arraignment Thursday.
Recent LI mug shotsRecent mug shots from law enforcement agencies on Long Island. LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.