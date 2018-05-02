The robber who took about $550 from a Cutchogue gas station last month was arrested Wednesday near her home, Southold Town police said.

Rebecca Abatelli, 27, of Main Road in Cutchogue, showed what appeared to be a handgun when she held up the Valero gas station on Route 25 during the early morning hours of April 22, detectives said.

Abatelli was charged with second-degree robbery and held overnight for arraignment Thursday.