Nassau police are searching for a robber they said pushed a woman to the ground early Sunday morning in Uniondale and stole her wallet.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

The robbery occurred at 2:30 a.m. when the 52-year-old female victim was walking west on Front Street in the vicinity of Hawthorne Avenue and was pushed to the ground by an unknown male, police said.

The suspect then took a wallet from the victim’s back pocket that contained an undisclosed amount of cash, a credit card and her driver’s license, police said.

Police said the suspect was last seen getting into a white late-model sports car that went south on Hawthorne Avenue.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes, gray t- shirt.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800 -244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.