A homeless man is facing multiple charges after robbing four 7-Eleven stores in Suffolk since Thursday, including a pair Monday morning in Deer Park and East Farmingdale, police said.

Jonathan Moore, 32, was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree grand larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration, police said.

Police are searching for a second man who drove the getaway car, authorities said.

The first 7-Eleven robbery occurred at 4:55 a.m Thursday at the Straight Path location in West Babylon, followed by one at 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police said. The third 7-Eleven robbery took place at 1:10 a.m. Monday on Commack Road in Deer Park, police said.

About two hours later, officers from the First Precinct responded to a 911 call of a robbery on Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale, authorities said. Moore placed merchandise on the counter and when the clerk opened the cash register, he wrestled the drawer from the employee and fled in a black Honda Accord, police said. The car was driven by another man, who has not been identified.

The Accord, which was reported stolen May 15 from a Walmart parking lot on Broadhollow Road, was found a short time later on North 11th Street in Wyandanch, police said.

After a search, officers found Moore hiding under a bush in front of a home on Straight Path in West Babylon before he fled, police said. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, officers located him under a car on the same street and took him into custody. Police did not say what led them to suspect Moore in the previous robberies.

He was being held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.