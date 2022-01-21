TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Selden man charged in three Huntington Station robberies

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A Selden man faces multiple robbery charges in connection with three robberies in Huntington Station during eight days in January, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Kristian Falterman, 40, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of third-degree robbery, police said.

The most recent robbery happened on Wednesday at the Venom Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike at 9:10 p.m., Wednesday, police said. Falterman, with a knife, robbed a store employee of cash and fled the scene.

The first and second robberies happened at Suger Pine Spa on New York Avenue, police said. On Jan. 11 at 11:15 a.m., Falterman stole money and two cellphones from an employee, police said.

On Tuesday at 8:40 p.m., Falterman returned to the spa with a knife, police said, and stole money from an employee.

Falterman’s lawyer, Christopher Cassar of Huntington, could not be immediately reached for comment.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Karen Greve Milton is bringing her executive skills
New diocese education CEO keeps faith in Catholic schools
New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro retiring
The Massapequa school board voted Thursday night in
Massapequa school board: Masks optional after Feb. 21
Laura Parker Russo leaves Nassau District Court in
LI teacher pleads not guilty in teen COVID shot case
DraftKings was among four of the nine mobile
NY mobile sports betting handle tops $170 million in first weekend
Pat Guidice, business manager for the International Brotherhood
PSEG puts its plan to offer $1,000 vaccine incentive on hold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?