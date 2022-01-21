A Selden man faces multiple robbery charges in connection with three robberies in Huntington Station during eight days in January, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Kristian Falterman, 40, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of third-degree robbery, police said.

The most recent robbery happened on Wednesday at the Venom Smoke Shop on East Jericho Turnpike at 9:10 p.m., Wednesday, police said. Falterman, with a knife, robbed a store employee of cash and fled the scene.

The first and second robberies happened at Suger Pine Spa on New York Avenue, police said. On Jan. 11 at 11:15 a.m., Falterman stole money and two cellphones from an employee, police said.

On Tuesday at 8:40 p.m., Falterman returned to the spa with a knife, police said, and stole money from an employee.

Falterman’s lawyer, Christopher Cassar of Huntington, could not be immediately reached for comment.