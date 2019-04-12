Suffolk police are asking the public to help them solve unrelated armed robberies of two businesses in Centereach and Selden on Thursday night.

In the first robbery, police said a man walked into GameStop, an electronic retail store, in the Centereach Mall on Middle Country Road, displayed a weapon that appeared to be a Taser and demanded the clerk hand over cash.

“The clerk complied, and the man fled in a silver sedan,” police said.

The robbery occurred about 7:40 p.m., police said.

In the second robbery, police said a man walked into Aura Vape Smoke Shop on Middle Country Road in Selden around 9 p.m., displayed what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

“The clerk complied, and the man fled on foot westbound on Middle Country Road,” police said.

The amount of cash stolen was not known, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about either incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.