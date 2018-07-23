TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue man who robbed two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint arrested, cops say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A gunman who robbed two 7-Eleven stores in 90 minutes Monday was arrested as he left work at night, Suffolk police said.

Daniel Riemenschneider, 35, of Patchogue, demanded cash from a cashier as he showed his gun about 1:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway in East Patchogue, police said. The cashier gave him money, and he ran off, police said.

Then, at about 3:05 a.m., he held up the 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway in Bayport and ran off with cash, police said.

Store video surveillance helped Fifth Precinct detectives identify Riemenschneider, authorities said, and he was arrested about 7 p.m. as he left his job in Ronkonkoma. 

Riemenschneider, of Price Street, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct for arraignment Tuesday.

