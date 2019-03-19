TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Armed robbery of another 7-Eleven in Suffolk County, police say

Suffolk County police at a 7-Eleven store at

Suffolk County police at a 7-Eleven store at 139 Sunrise Hwy. in Patchogue, after a clerk reported a robbery at about 11:30 p.m., Monday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A 7-Eleven in East Patchogue robbed at gunpoint Monday night is not part of pattern of holdups of the convenience store chain in Suffolk County, police said.

Monday's suspect escaped with some cash, though no one was injured during the 11:30 p.m.  holdup of the store at 139 Sunrise Hwy., Suffolk police said.

Police said a man entered the convenience store, displayed what the clerk believed to be a gun and demanded cash, police said Tuesday morning.

“The clerk complied, and the man fled the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police would not say how much money was taken.

Police said they believed one man committed armed robberies of three other 7-Elevens in East Farmingdale, West Babylon and Bay Shore from March 15 to 17. The East Patchogue robbery was committed by another man, police said.

“The incident [in East Patchogue] does not appear to be related to any other recent robberies,” police said in a statement.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

