Long IslandCrime

Pair of gunmen rob 7-Eleven in Huntington, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two men robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Friday morning in Huntington, grabbing cash and taking off, Suffolk County police said.

The robbery occurred at the store on East Main Street about 2 a.m., police said.

Police did not release additional details about the robbery and did not say how much was taken. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8262 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

