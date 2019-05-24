Two men robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Friday morning in Huntington, grabbing cash and taking off, Suffolk County police said.

The robbery occurred at the store on East Main Street about 2 a.m., police said.

Police did not release additional details about the robbery and did not say how much was taken. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8262 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.