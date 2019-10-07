TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Massapequa 7-Eleven robbed at knifepoint, cops say

Police are asking for help to identify and

Police are asking for help to identify and locate a man caught in a surveillance image during the robbery of a 7-Eleven at 4222 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa early Monday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Cops described it as a smash and grab.

Nassau County police Seventh Squad detectives are asking for help in locating the man they said robbed a 7-Eleven store early Monday in Massapequa.

Police said the robbery occurred at the store at 4222 Sunrise Hwy. at 1:04 a.m.

They said the robber entered the store, jumped over the counter — and tried to pry the cash register open with a knife.

When that failed, police said the man "threw the register to the floor, causing it to open."

The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

One of Hempstead Town's underutilized properties is a Vote delayed on Hempstead land sale plan
Pancreatic cancer survivor Jim Lavin of Manhasset, with Lustgarten Walk at Jones Beach draws thousands
Gary Brown works on a shelf in the LIers live to tell of their home renovations
The new cow train at Seven Ponds Orchard 'Cow train' comes to LI farm
Randy Santos, who was charged in the deaths Prosecutors: Suspect admitted to killing 4 homeless men
South Huntington Deputy Superintendent Joseph Centamore shows how S. Huntington to put $115M bond issue before voters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search