Police looking for 2 males who robbed pizza delivery driver

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Nassau County police said they are looking for two men who robbed a pizza delivery driver in Lakeview on Saturday.

Police said a delivery driver stopped on Glen Road at 12:15 a.m. and got out of his car to deliver a pizza when a male suspect approached. The suspect, who was about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds, wore a dark shirt and dark sweatpants, police said. The suspect threw the driver’s pizza on the ground.

Police said a second male suspect then approached the pizza delivery driver and pointed a silver handgun at the driver’s head. Police said the second suspect, who was about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds and wore a hat, began choking the driver before taking a cellphone and an undetermined amount of cash. The second suspect then threw the pizza delivery driver to the ground, police said.

The male driver jumped into his car and drove away while the two suspects were distracted, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

