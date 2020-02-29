Suffolk County police officers on routine patrol in an unmarked car stopped a robbery in progress in Central Islip early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Third Precinct officers came across Jerry McKoy striking Elias Ortiz-Campos during a robbery in the parking lot of Laundry Palace, located at 18 E. Suffolk Ave., at 1:34 a.m, police said.

The officers intervened and arrested McKoy, police said.

Ortiz-Campos, 44, of Central Islip, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Suffolk police.

McKoy, 54, of Central Islip, was charged with first-degree robbery and for an outstanding warrant. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Saturday, according to Suffolk police.

It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.

The investigation is continuing.