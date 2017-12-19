A West Hempstead man has been charged with stealing merchandise from several stores in Nassau County, police said.

Michael Cuffey, 37, of Hempstead Gardens Drive, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nassau County police said.

Cuffey was wanted for larcenies between Nov. 18 and Dec. 8 from the Ulta Beauty store in Westbury and TJ Maxx stores, police said.

On two occasions, Cuffey...