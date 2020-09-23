A Hempstead man has been charged in three robberies in which two victims were punched — with one knocked unconscious during the assault — and a gun was pulled on a third, Nassau County police said.



Lesean Armstead, 36, was arrested by Hempstead police at about 6 p.m. Tuesday following an investigation by Hempstead police and Nassau Gang Investigations Squad detectives, police said. He was transferred by Hempstead police to the Nassau Robbery Squad detectives as per protocol, because the robberies were part of a pattern, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Police said Armstead committed robberies at a clothing store on Sept. 5, a deli on Sept. 11 and a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 13. All were in Hempstead, police said.

In the Sept. 5 robbery, police said Armstead entered the VIM clothing store at 45 Main St., took a pair of sweatpants off a rack and tried to exit. When a 39-year-old store employee attempted to stop Armstead, police said Armstead assaulted him, punching the victim "numerous times" in the face and body, causing "bruising, swelling and a complaint of substantial pain to his face and left arm." Armstead then fled, police said.

The robbery took place at about 7:30 p.m., police said.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police said Armstead entered the Chicken and Sub Deli at 618 Fulton Ave., walked behind the register, pulled a black handgun and demanded cash from the 58-year-old male cashier. Armstead then took cash and fled, police said.

The third robbery occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 13, when police said Armstead "forcibly took" a wallet from the pants pocket of a 43-year-old store employee outside the 7-Eleven store at 66 South Franklin St. Police said that Armstead punched the victim, knocking him to the ground. He then "kicked and punched the victim numerous times" until the victim was unconscious, police said. Police said Armstead then fled the scene.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Armstead is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Mineola.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.