TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
38° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Man attacks gas station attendant with vice grips, robs him, police say

Vernon Lowe, 53, is charged with robbery and

Vernon Lowe, 53, is charged with robbery and assault. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police have arrested a Roosevelt man who they said robbed a gas station in his hometown after striking the attendant in the face with metal vise grips, knocking him unconscious during the 10 p.m assault Thursday and rifling through his pockets for money.

Vernon Lowe, 53, of Grenada Avenue, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, First Squad detectives said in a news release.

Police said the incident occurred at the Sunoco gas station at 465 Nassau Rd, after the attendant had finished pumping gas for Lowe, who was sitting in a car at the pump.

"The defendant then struck the victim in the face with a pair of silver colored vise grips causing him to fall to the ground striking his head and briefly lose consciousness," police said, adding that Lowe then collected an undetermined amount of money from the victim's pockets and rode away on a bicycle, traveling east on Pennywood Avenue.

Police responded and searched the area, finding a bike on the lawn of a Pennywood Avenue home. Lowe ran from the house and officers chased and caught him, police said. 

The 51-year-old victim suffered cuts to his head and lips and was taken in a Nassau police ambulance to a hospital.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

AnnMarie Drago appears in court in Central Islip Driver indicted in Evelyn Rodriguez's death
In Mineola on Friday, 64 new Nassau County police Nassau police swear in 65 recruits for training
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: More rain Saturday, warm start to Dec.
Traffic signs on Middle Neck Road in Great Long Island finds a cash cow: traffic tickets
From left, Tristan Mitchell, Stefan Mitchell, Daniel Williamson Police: 4 arrested in narcotics investigation
Michael Ripert, of North Bellmore, was charged with Cops: Man aims gun at kid before firing into air