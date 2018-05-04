Two masked men, one armed with a gun, held cellphone store employees at bay Thursday night in Melville while they stole about $100,000 in equipment, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help on the case.

The suspects went into the AT&T store at 594 Walt Whitman Rd. about 8:30 p.m. and ordered the four employees into a downstairs storage room, where they took cellphones and computer tablets, said Det. Sgt. Steven Saar of the Second Precinct.

The store was still open at the time, he said, but no customers were present.

The robbers ran away and it was not immediately clear if they had a getaway vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Both suspects had ski masks covering their faces and hoodies over their heads, one wearing a dark blue hooded jacket and the other wearing a gray one, police said.

Second Precinct detectives ask anyone with information on this robbery to call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.