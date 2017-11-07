This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Surveillance photo shows woman who robbed Barn

Suffolk County police are seeking to identify the

Suffolk County police are seeking to identify the woman suspected of stealing cash from The Barn on North Wellwood Avenue in North Lindenhurst on Oct. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos from a convenience store last month in North Lindenhurst, hoping someone will recognize the suspect — and call Crime Stoppers.

Police said the woman entered The Barn store on North Wellwood Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, flashing a knife and demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect wore sunglasses, a dark-colored hoodie and black sneakers with white around the soles.

At first, police thought the suspect might be the same woman wanted in six knifepoint robberies in Brookhaven Town. But, police soon dismissed that theory, saying she didn’t match the description of the suspect wanted there. On Oct. 22 a suspect in those robberies was arrested with her mother and adult brother after the brother robbed a store on Middle Country Road — the seventh robbery connected to the family, police said.

Those suspects were identified by police as Deborah Salvatore, 55, her daughter, Lauren Mascia, 31, both of McKinley Drive in Mastic Beach, and her son, Rick Mascia, 25, of Norfleet Lane in Medford.

As for The Barn robbery, police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Striking bus drivers for Baumann & Sons picket Bus company, striking workers set to talk
President Donald Trump, at a joint press conference 1600: Trump sticks to his stand on guns
A great horned owl was likely flying after Owl freed after getting tangled up in net
Mayor Robert Kennedy unveils the new logo for Village celebrates 125th anniversary of incorporation
Russell Salic, a Filipino doctor accused by U.S. Doctor denies he financed NY bombing plots
Cloudy skies and afternoon rain are both expected Forecast: Brief clearing, then clouds and rain
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE