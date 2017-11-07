Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos from a convenience store last month in North Lindenhurst, hoping someone will recognize the suspect — and call Crime Stoppers.

Police said the woman entered The Barn store on North Wellwood Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, flashing a knife and demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect wore sunglasses, a dark-colored hoodie and black sneakers with white around the soles.

At first, police thought the suspect might be the same woman wanted in six knifepoint robberies in Brookhaven Town. But, police soon dismissed that theory, saying she didn’t match the description of the suspect wanted there. On Oct. 22 a suspect in those robberies was arrested with her mother and adult brother after the brother robbed a store on Middle Country Road — the seventh robbery connected to the family, police said.

Those suspects were identified by police as Deborah Salvatore, 55, her daughter, Lauren Mascia, 31, both of McKinley Drive in Mastic Beach, and her son, Rick Mascia, 25, of Norfleet Lane in Medford.

As for The Barn robbery, police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.