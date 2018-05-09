A man who robbed a Levittown credit union in May and a Seaford savings bank in February had 16 bags of what is believed to be heroin when he was arrested on Wednesday, Nassau police said.

First, Benjamin Maynard, 32, of East Meadow, robbed the Roslyn Savings Bank, located inside the Stop and Shop Store, on Feb. 8, police said in a news release.

Then on May 2, police said, he demanded cash in a note given to a 23-year-old male teller — while pointing a black handgun at him — at the Bethpage Federal Credit Union located inside the King Kullen supermarket.

After obtaining an undisclosed sum, the defendant fled on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported by the three employees and one customer who were in the bank, police said.

Police said Maynard was charged with felonies for the robberies and misdemeanors for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.