Gunman robs credit union in Levittown supermarket, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A gunman robbed a credit union inside a Levittown supermarket Wednesday and ran off with money, Nassau police said.

The robber passed a note demanding cash to the teller at Bethpage Federal Credit Union in the King Kullen store on Hempstead Turnpike just after 11 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported by the four employees and one customer at the credit union during the robbery, police said.

The suspect appeared to be in his 30s and wore a baseball cap, dark pants and a dark jacket, police said.

Detectives in the major case bureau ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

