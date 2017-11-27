TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Man robbed of cellphone after leaving Broadway Mall

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Nassau police are investigating a Sunday robbery in Hicksville during which the victim was knocked to the ground and punched and his cellphone and wallet were taken.

No injuries were reported.

According to detectives, the robbery happened about 5:35 p.m. when the 33-year-old victim was walking from the Broadway Mall and was approached at the intersection of James and Sackett streets by three males.

The suspects knocked the victim to the ground, punched him and went through his pockets, police said. Police added that the use of a gun was threatened but none was displayed.

Police said the suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction with the victim’s cellphone and his wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

