This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

After 4 attempts, armed robber only gets tip jar, police say

Man with handgun hits Burger King, Uncle Pete’s Gyro & Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts and woman in Trader Joe’s parking lot.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

An armed robber was foiled four times Wednesday night when one store owner threatened him with a stapler, another victim ducked behind a counter, a third victim said there was no key for the cash register and the fourth victim, a 69-year-old woman, simply refused to hand over her purse, police said.

The string of crimes began at 8:38 p.m. when a man entered the Burger King at 501 Old Country Rd. in Plainview, Nassau County police said.

The man displayed a handgun and demanded money, but the employee ducked behind the counter and the man fled without any proceeds, police said.

The same man entered Uncle Pete’s Gyro & Pizza at 27 Woodbury Rd. in Hicksville at 8:55 p.m. and demanded cash, police said.

The owner saw that the man had a handgun in his waistband, so he picked up a stapler from the counter and threatened to throw it at him, police said.

Once again, the man fled without any proceeds, police said.

At 9:05 p.m. the man went into Dunkin’ Donuts at 333 Jericho Tpke. in Syosset, displayed a handgun and demanded that an employee give him cash from the register, police said.

The employee said the register needed a key to open it, enraging the man, who pushed the register to the floor, took a tip jar from the counter and fled, police said.

At 9:25 p.m., the man went up to the 69-year-old woman in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s at 425 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in Plainview and demanded her purse, police said.

“The victim refused and the subject then fled through the parking lot without any proceeds,” police said in a news release.

Detectives said they believe all the crimes were committed by the same person, who was in his early 20s, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot 10, with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

Three of the crimes were classified as attempted robberies, police said, while the theft of the tip jar and its contents was classified as a robbery.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks about the Republican tax 1600: Trump’s anger boils over after NYC terror attack
Stephan Tirado, 27, of Freeport, was arrested on Nassau man arrested in 8 burglaries, cops say
Sayfullo Saipov, left, is shown in an undated Officials: Attack suspect chose Halloween on purpose
Patchy morning fog Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, should Forecast: Clouds to clear out, highs near 70
Solar panels are added to the roof of Community center gets solar panels, upgrades
Customers can trade the cow -- and Stew Stew Leonard’s launches home delivery service
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE