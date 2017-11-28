TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 52° Good Evening
Clear 52° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Robbery charges dismissed after DA says DNA exonerates defendant

A Nassau judge threw out the charges after the prosecutor said there wasn’t sufficient proof.

Alberto Alvarez, 26, of Hicksville is all smiles

Alberto Alvarez, 26, of Hicksville is all smiles after robbery and weapons charges against him were dismissed Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Nassau County Court in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Nicole Fuller  nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Nassau County judge dismissed felony robbery, gun and larceny charges against a Hicksville man accused of a February gunpoint street robbery after prosecutors said new DNA and cellphone evidence showed he wasn’t the culprit.

Alberto Alvarez, 26, of West John Street, spent 21 days in jail following his March 10 arrest by Nassau County police on allegations that he robbed a 35-year-old man...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded State labor mediator tapped to broker deal between cops, NYC
Students at South Side Middle School in the School bus drivers’ union OKs contract
Ira Bezack, an attorney representing casino opponents, addresses Islandia board approves change allowing gambling
Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded Mediator chosen to broker labor deal for cops, NYC
Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded Mediator chosen to broker labor deal for cops, NYC
Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded Mediator chosen to broker labor deal for cops, NYC