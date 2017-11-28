Robbery charges dismissed after DA says DNA exonerates defendant
A Nassau judge threw out the charges after the prosecutor said there wasn’t sufficient proof.
A Nassau County judge dismissed felony robbery, gun and larceny charges against a Hicksville man accused of a February gunpoint street robbery after prosecutors said new DNA and cellphone evidence showed he wasn’t the culprit.
Alberto Alvarez, 26, of West John Street, spent 21 days in jail following his March 10 arrest by Nassau County police on allegations that he robbed a 35-year-old man...
