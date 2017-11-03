An Oceanside man who assaulted a woman and took her keys was arrested Friday, police said.

Nassau County police were called to a disturbance between Filippo Califano, 55, and an unidentified 33-year-old woman on 4th Street in Oceanside around 11:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

While investigating, police were told that Califano had thrown the woman to the ground, choked her and forcibly removed the keys from her hand on Wednesday, police said.

Califano was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, police said.

He will be arraigned on Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.