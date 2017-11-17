TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Violent armed robber faces 50 years to life, DA’s office says

A jury found Melvin J. Herring had robbed three Suffolk County businesses in one week in 2016.

Melvin J. Herring, 60, convicted in robbery of

Melvin J. Herring, 60, convicted in robbery of three businesses in one week. Photo Credit: SCDA

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Mastic man who is considered a persistent, violent felony offender faces 50 years to life in prison after being convicted of three armed robberies, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Friday.

A jury on Thursday found Melvin J. Herring, 60, had robbed three businesses in one week last year: the Royal Beauty Supply in Sayville on Sept. 20; Game Stop in Shirley on Sept. 24; and 50 Percent Cards in East Patchogue on Sept. 26. He was also convicted of the attempted robbery of the Battlegrounds Game Center in Shirley on Sept. 26, the day he was arrested.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

His attorney, from the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, could not be immediately reached Friday night.

