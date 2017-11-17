A Mastic man who is considered a persistent, violent felony offender faces 50 years to life in prison after being convicted of three armed robberies, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Friday.

A jury on Thursday found Melvin J. Herring, 60, had robbed three businesses in one week last year: the Royal Beauty Supply in Sayville on Sept. 20; Game Stop in Shirley on Sept. 24; and 50 Percent Cards in East Patchogue on Sept. 26. He was also convicted of the attempted robbery of the Battlegrounds Game Center in Shirley on Sept. 26, the day he was arrested.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

His attorney, from the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, could not be immediately reached Friday night.