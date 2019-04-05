A homeowner and the two home invaders fired shots at one another during an attempted robbery in Farmingville early Friday morning, Suffolk police said.

The robbers, displaying a gun, kicked in the front door of a home on Horizon View Drive shortly after 2 a.m. and demanded drugs and cash from the homeowner, according to detectives from the Sixth Squad.

The homeowner responded by firing a shotgun at the robbers, who returned fire as they fled the home, police said. The bullets struck the homeowner's property and a neighboring house, though no one was hit by the shots, authorities said.

No one was hurt and detectives recovered drugs from the scene, police said, adding they do not know if anything was stolen.

The homeowner's shotgun, which does not have to be registered in New York, is legal and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8635 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.