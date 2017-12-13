Suffolk police said they are searching for a burglar who slipped inside a West Islip home Monday afternoon and stole several wrapped presents from under a Christmas tree.

The thief broke into the home on Milligan Lane between 2 and 6 p.m.

In addition, detectives said, a burglar stole jewelry from a home on Pease Lane between noon and 8 p.m.

The two homes are near each other — about a block and a half away — but police don’t believe the two thefts are related.

Detectives are investigating both cases, they said.