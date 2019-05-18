TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police looking for armed gunman who robbed Melville 7-Eleven

Suffolk police investigate an armed robbery of a

Suffolk police investigate an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on Broadhollow Road in Melville early Saturday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are looking for a man who robbed a Melville 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police said a man entered the 7-Eleven at Broadhollow and Ruland roads and showed a clerk a handgun about 1:41 a.m. 

The man demanded cash and ran from the store, police said. The clerk was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

