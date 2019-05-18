Suffolk County police are looking for a man who robbed a Melville 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police said a man entered the 7-Eleven at Broadhollow and Ruland roads and showed a clerk a handgun about 1:41 a.m.

The man demanded cash and ran from the store, police said. The clerk was not hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.