An armed robber fired a shot as he left a Dunkin' donut shop in Bohemia on Friday afternoon, and now police are looking for him, Suffolk County police said.

Fifth Squad detectives said a man armed with a handgun entered the Dunkin’ at 4541 Sunrise Hwy, and demanded cash from two employees around 5:25 p.m. The man, who took off with cash, fired the gun once as he left the store.

The employees were not hurt and there were no customers in the store.

Police did not have any further information Friday night.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at (631) 854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.