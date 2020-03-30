A Valley Stream woman, her housemate and another man, all have been arrested and charged with assaulting and robbing a 23-year-old man of more than $100,000 in necklaces and Rolex watches earlier this month, Nassau County police said. The caper unfolded, police said, when the victim managed to escape from a car after being kidnapped — running in to the 4th Precinct in Hewlett.

The incident occurred March 17 and began around 10 p.m., police said, when the female suspect, identified as Karina Giordano, 46, invited the unnamed victim to "come up to her apartment" as they sat in a car on the street outside. The victim agreed and, once inside, was promptly "struck in the head" with a handgun and later attacked with a rubber hammer used to bash his hand, police said.

During the incident, the two male suspects removed the victim's Rolex watch and two necklaces, which police said were worth $87,000, as well as two cellphones, identification, cash and keys.

During the episode, police said Giordano went to the victim's car and took a second Rolex watch, valued at $14,500.

The trio then "taped the victim's mouth, tied his ankles and covered his face" before placing him back into his vehicle, the two male accomplices getting into the car with him, and following Giordano, who was in a separate car, as the vehicles headed to the victim's residence — where police said the trio planned to "gain access" to a safe the victim had in his home.

But, police said, the plan fell apart as the cars passed the 4th Precinct in Hewlett and the victim leapt from his car and ran into the precinct to report the kidnapping, assault and robbery to officers.

Police released details of the crime Monday, following the arrest of the third suspect in the case, identified as Andrew Horan, 34, of Saddlebrook, New Jersey. He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. Previously arrested were Giordano, who was arraigned on March 21, according to court records, and Matthew Horan. Both are listed as residents of the apartment on South Cottage Avenue. Matthew Horan was arraigned on March 20, according to court records.

Police could not immediately explain the relationship between Giordano and Matthew Horan and could not say if — or how — Matthew Horan was related to Andrew Horan.

Records show Giordano was ordered held on $1 million bond or cash bail at her arraignment and was remanded. She is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree grand larceny. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 7.

Matthew Horan was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree grand larceny and second-degree assault and court records show he was ordered held on $1 million bond or $500,000 cash bail, which was not posted. His next appearance date is May 8.

Horan and Giordano were both arrested on March 19, records indicate.

Andrew Horan is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Attorneys for Girodano and Matthew Horan could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

