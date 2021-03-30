An East Hampton man was held Tuesday on robbery and kidnapping charges after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint of $8,000 earlier this month outside a school in Springs.

Jay Rowe, 47, of Glade Road, was charged in an indictment with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree grand larceny.

His attorney of record could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Police said Rowe surrendered to East Hampton Town Police detectives Monday, following the issuance of a warrant seeking his arrest.

He was held on bail of $300,000 bond or $150,000 cash at his arraignment Tuesday in Suffolk County Court.

Police said on March 8, Rowe followed a 38-year-old Springs woman from the parking lot of a nearby bank, then accosted her at gunpoint as she sat in her car talking on her cellphone in the parking lot of the Springs School at 2:42 p.m.

Displaying a handgun, police said Rowe then forced the woman to drive to nearby Shipyard Lane, a dead end road, where he stole the money and her phone before taking off on foot.

"What we think is she went to the bank earlier in the day and our belief is this was a crime of opportunity," East Hampton police Capt. Christopher Anderson said. "That she was observed by the defendant."

Anderson said detectives "were able to piece together numerous surveillance images" that led to Rowe "being developed as the prime suspect."

Anderson said detectives also had eyewitness testimony that identified Rowe as the prime suspect in the case, leading to an indictment.

The woman, whose identity was not released because she is a victim, was not hurt in the robbery.