Police: Three men arrested in armed robbery of tire shop in Kings Park

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Three men were arrested Thursday morning and accused of robbing a tire shop in Kings Park, Suffolk County police said.

Brothers Keyon Miller, 21, and Kristian Miller, 19, both of Brentwood, along with Bunice Knight III, 18, of Bay Shore were charged with first-degree robbery, officers said. They were scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

Police said the Millers entered Kev’s Tire Shop on Renwick Avenue around 11:10 a.m.

Authorities said Keyon Miller physically attacked an employee and his brother pointed a gun, threatened to fire the weapon and demanded money.

The victim handed over cash and the robbers then fled in a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Knight, police said. The employee was not injured.

After an alert was broadcast and a Smithtown fire marshal spotted the car, police officers stopped it at Vanderbilt Motor Parkway and Commack Road in Commack, police said. The car was impounded as evidence.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

