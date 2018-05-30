Four armed robbers in yellow construction vests and hard hats broke into a New Cassel home and robbed the residents Monday morning, Nassau police said.

Armed with handguns, the suspects forced the residents of a Rose Place home to go into the basement, then removed jewelry and money, police said.

The robbery happened about 10:10 a.m., police said, and the suspects took off in an unknown direction. Police said no other information was available.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.