Nassau County police arrested a second teen who they said committed a pair of pedestrian robberies and attempted a third last month in Inwood, officials said on Saturday.

Yonathan Arreaga, 18, of Inwood, is charged with robbery in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the second degree and attempted robbery in the second degree, Nassau police said in a news release.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 9 when Arreaga and Kevin Moran, 16, of Queens, stole a victim’s purse from a parking lot across from 197 Doughty Blvd., police said. The next day, the pair grabbed cash from a victim at Grand Central Place just after 10 a.m., police said. Later that day, they tried to rob another victim at the same location but they were unsuccessful, police said.

Moran faces the same charges and was arraigned on Jan. 5, officials said. He was ordered held on $7,500 bond or $5,000 cash, court records show.

Arreaga was arraigned in First District court in Hempstead on Saturday and ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash, online court records show. He is due back in court on January 9. It was not known whether either Arreaga or Moran had an attorney.