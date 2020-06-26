TODAY'S PAPER
2 of 3 suspects arrested in armed robbery of East Patchogue pharmacy, police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County police said they have arrested two of the three individuals who committed an armed robbery at an East Patchogue pharmacy earlier this week.

Jamell Coleman, 27, and Virginia Barreto-Aquino, 25, both of Fairview Circle of Middle Island, were arrested at their home around 11 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police said Coleman, Barreto-Aquino and another yet unidentified male suspect entered Light House Pharmacy on Montauk Highway shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday.

“One man displayed a handgun and they stole cash and prescription medications,” police said.

The trio then took off in a light-colored vehicle and were last seen headed east on Montauk Highway, officials said. No one was injured, cops said.

Coleman was arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip where bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

He is being represented by Legal Aid, which does not comment on cases. He is due back in court Wednesday. 

Barreto-Aquino will be arraigned at a later date.

Detectives are seeking the third suspect and asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

