TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
39° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police: Robbery reported at Valero in East Patchogue

Suffolk County police respond after a call reporting

Suffolk County police respond after a call reporting a robbery early Tuesday at the Valero station on Hospital Road in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Suffolk County police said they responded early Tuesday to a call reporting robbery at a gas station in East Patchogue.

The call about the robbery came in at 1:58 a.m. for the Valero at 151 Hospital Rd., police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump 1600: Trump’s Moscow hotel alibi isn’t holding up
Voters sign in at the Oakwood Primary Center Polls open on LI in 3 Assembly special elections
Travane Ramos, 28, of Hempstead, was arrested in Cops: Foiled robber linked to 5 burglaries
Morning sunshine is expected with afternoon clouds and Weather: Low 60s today with rain tonight
The Hempstead Town Board will vote Tuesday on Town to vote on hiring attorney for Santino
Isabella Rios, 21, of Howard Beach, Queens, participates Great Adventure to host sensory-friendly day