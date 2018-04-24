Suffolk police: Robbery reported at Valero in East Patchogue
Suffolk County police said they responded early Tuesday to a call reporting robbery at a gas station in East Patchogue.
The call about the robbery came in at 1:58 a.m. for the Valero at 151 Hospital Rd., police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
