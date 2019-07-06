TODAY'S PAPER
Pair accused of robbing purse from 79-year-old Ronkonkoma woman, police say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Two East Meadow residents accused of robbing a 79-year-old Ronkonkoma woman more than a month ago were arrested Saturday, Suffolk County police said. 

Patrick Schlereth, 25, and Brittany Thorner, 22, both of Seventh Avenue, are accused of robbing a woman of her purse at around 5:45 p.m. on May 26 in a parking lot on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, police said. While taking the purse, the pair injured the woman's arm, police added. 

Detectives arrested Schlereth and Thorner in a car at around 1 p.m. Saturday in East Meadow at the corner of Newbridge Road and Hempstead Turnpike. 

The pair are charged with second-degree robbery. They were being held overnight at the Suffolk County Fourth Precinct and were scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on police information, listed incorrect hometowns for the suspects.


 

Newsday Reporter Khristopher Brooks. Feb. 14, 2017

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

