A Westbury man wielding a box cutter informed an acquaintance that he was going to rob him, then joined two others in chasing down and beating the man during the robbery, Nassau police said.

Ayman Hubud, 23, was arrested Tuesday, one day after an attack that left the victim with head and back injuries, police said. Hubud was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Police said the acquaintance, 42, got into a vehicle Monday morning with Hubud behind the wheel and two other men that he did not know. Hubud drove to the intersection of Meyer and East Greenwich streets in Roosevelt, where he took out a box cutter to rob the acquaintance, police said.

The intended victim ran out of the car, but Hubud and the two other passengers caught up and started kicking and punching the man, police said. They took his book bag, cellphone, money and medication before taking off in the vehicle, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, authorities said, and late Tuesday afternoon, officers tracked down Hubud to arrest him.

Detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911.