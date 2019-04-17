TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested after beating, robbing acquaintance in Roosevelt

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Westbury man wielding a box cutter informed an acquaintance that he was going to rob him, then joined two others in chasing down and beating the man during the robbery, Nassau police said.

Ayman Hubud, 23, was arrested Tuesday, one day after an attack that left the victim with head and back injuries, police said. Hubud was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Police said the acquaintance, 42, got into a vehicle Monday morning with Hubud behind the wheel and two other men that he did not know. Hubud drove to the intersection of Meyer and East Greenwich streets in Roosevelt, where he took out a box cutter to rob the acquaintance, police said.

The intended victim ran out of the car, but Hubud and the two other passengers caught up and started kicking and punching the man, police said. They took his book bag, cellphone, money and medication before taking off in the vehicle, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, authorities said, and late Tuesday afternoon, officers tracked down Hubud to arrest him.

Detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during 1600: Trump is hurt; his Fox friends let him down
Imam Ibad Wali speaks at the forum Tuesday Leaders of diverse faiths urge end to violence
Thomas Muscarella, joined by wife Rose Muscarella, is New Hempstead Town councilman is sworn in
Town GOP have no supervisor, board candidates
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino on Monday Town board rejects calls for a state fiscal monitor
Police near the scene of the crash Tuesday Cops: Motorcyclist hits minivan, is seriously hurt