TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Baldwin man arrested in May 2017 credit union robbery, police say

Gordon Delva, 28, of Darling Street, Baldwin, was

Gordon Delva, 28, of Darling Street, Baldwin, was arrested for a bank robbery that occurred in Roosevelt on May 9, 2017, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

A Baldwin man has been arrested in the May robbery of a Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Gordon Delva, 28, of Darling Street has been charged with third degree robbery, police said in a news release.

Police said Delva allegedly walked into the Bethpage credit union on Nassau Road on May 9, 2017 and handed a demand note to a teller. The robber did not display a weapon and no injuries were reported, police said. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Delva is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

Mets great Rusty Staub throws out the first Mets great Rusty Staub dies at 73
Fans file into NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum for State provides $6M for Coliseum renovation
Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and his wife, Katuria Video shows D’Amato cursing at wife in hospital bed
Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Ceremonies today honor fallen airmen of the 106th
There is a chance of light rain or Weather: Chance of light rain, highs in 50s
Actor Jace Norman with Kidsday reporters, from left, LI kids meet ‘Henry Danger’ star