A Baldwin man has been arrested in the May robbery of a Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Gordon Delva, 28, of Darling Street has been charged with third degree robbery, police said in a news release.

Police said Delva allegedly walked into the Bethpage credit union on Nassau Road on May 9, 2017 and handed a demand note to a teller. The robber did not display a weapon and no injuries were reported, police said. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Delva is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.