TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
29° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Pair arrested in string of Suffolk store robberies, police say

Carlos Garcia, of Huntington Station, was charged with

Carlos Garcia, of Huntington Station, was charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

A man and woman from Huntington Station are accused of robbing several stores in Suffolk County in October and November, including three on Wednesday, police said.

Carlos Garcia, 35, is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, a felony. His alleged getaway driver in the three Wednesday robberies, Angela Reilly, 53, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery. They were arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from Suffolk County police.

Garcia is accused of going into five businesses, indicating he had a gun and demanding property, police said.

He allegedly robbed a Metro PCS in Huntington Station on Oct. 18 and a second Metro PCS in Deer Park on Sunday, the release stated.

He is accused of robbing Agua Express and two separate locations of Deli Pupuseria — all three in Huntington Station — on Wednesday, according to the release. Reilly allegedly drove him during those incidents.

The duo is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday. Additional information was not available through online court records.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Riders wait at Valley Stream during Thursday's LIRR LIRR: Regular service restored after 33 hours
Anyone using Lyft in the Town of Babylon Lyft discounts in Babylon for shopping Saturday
Roberta Jones, Freeport, with TV's at Target for Bargain hunters hit the stores after feast
State Sen. Jose Peralta died Wednesday at age Queens State Sen. Jose Peralta dies at 47
Amy Wascylicia, seen Nov. 20 in Freeport, says VA has no timetable to reopen Northport shelter
Bundled up at the Rockville Centre LIRR station Forecast: More arctic temperatures today