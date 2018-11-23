A man and woman from Huntington Station are accused of robbing several stores in Suffolk County in October and November, including three on Wednesday, police said.

Carlos Garcia, 35, is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, a felony. His alleged getaway driver in the three Wednesday robberies, Angela Reilly, 53, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery. They were arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from Suffolk County police.

Garcia is accused of going into five businesses, indicating he had a gun and demanding property, police said.

He allegedly robbed a Metro PCS in Huntington Station on Oct. 18 and a second Metro PCS in Deer Park on Sunday, the release stated.

He is accused of robbing Agua Express and two separate locations of Deli Pupuseria — all three in Huntington Station — on Wednesday, according to the release. Reilly allegedly drove him during those incidents.

The duo is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday. Additional information was not available through online court records.