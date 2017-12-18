A West Hempstead 7-Eleven employee thwarted two would-be robbers early on Monday using a pizza cutter and a kitchen knife, Nassau County police said.

The attempted robbery happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, when two males walked into the Hempstead Avenue store and threatened the 67-year-old worker with a black handgun, police said.

The employee then grabbed a kitchen knife and a pizza cutter and attempted to fight off one of the suspects, police said.

Both suspects fled from the store and got into a nearby sedan near Lindberg Street and fled south, police said.

Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old and wearing dark-colored masks, gray hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept anonymous.