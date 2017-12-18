TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: W. Hempstead 7-Eleven worker’s pizza slicer thwarts robbers

Employee fights off masked suspects, one toting a handgun, police say.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A West Hempstead 7-Eleven employee thwarted two would-be robbers early on Monday using a pizza cutter and a kitchen knife, Nassau County police said.

The attempted robbery happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, when two males walked into the Hempstead Avenue store and threatened the 67-year-old worker with a black handgun, police said.

The employee then grabbed a kitchen knife and a pizza cutter and attempted to fight off one of the suspects, police said.

Both suspects fled from the store and got into a nearby sedan near Lindberg Street and fled south, police said.

Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old and wearing dark-colored masks, gray hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept anonymous.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer
Brady Rymer and the Fa-La-Las, from left, Skylar Singer films music video featuring LI kids
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Cuomo vetoes Nassau union ‘step’ raise bill
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE