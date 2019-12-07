Two men who police said assaulted and robbed another man after an auto accident early Saturday morning were arrested.

The accident happened around 5:41 a.m. when the 28-year-old male victim was traveling south on Martin Place in Valley Stream. The two men, Jamal Salter and Kasheem Latham, got out of their 2007 BMW and began punching the victim before taking his cellphone, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The victim ran from his car and knocked on the door of a nearby home, whose owner called 911, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the two men drive away in the BMW. Police followed until the BMW struck a parked car in front of an Audrey Avenue residence, police said.

Three people ran from the BMW, police said. Salter and Latham were found on Audrey Avenue and arrested. The third person has not been caught. The victim suffered an injury to his jaw and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Salter, 35, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Latham, 27, of Brooklyn is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, police said.

Both men will be arraigned on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.