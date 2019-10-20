TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Man charged after attempted theft at Valley Stream Walmart

Maximo Burdier, 18, of Queens.

Maximo Burdier, 18, of Queens. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Print

Nassau police arrested a Queens man and charged him with robbery after he attempted to steal items from a Valley Stream Walmart but was apprehended by store security officers, authorities said.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Maximo Burdier, 18, of South Ozone Park, entered a Walmart in the Green Acres Mall and attempted to exit with merchandise without paying, police said. 

Security officers approached Burdier and a struggle ensued before he was subdued, according to police.

A 38-year-old store security officer suffered lacerations to his left knee, left hand and face, police said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Burdier faces charges of first-degree and second-degree robbery as well as second-degree assault, according to police. He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

At attorney for Burdier could not be immediately reached.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Lorraine Ela, the mother of Megan Waterman, State: Suffolk can use genetic genealogy to solve Gilgo
Keith Bush at his home in Bridgeport, CT Suffolk DA to probe claims of innocence
This Centerport home is on the market for Centerport round house lists for $419,000
A Democratic mailer accuses Anissa Moore, a Long Jay Jacobs stands by mailer attacking Anissa Moore
Long Island long has relied on its underground Long Islanders look to New York City for tap water
Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove). Rep. Suozzi pushes ride-sharing regulations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search