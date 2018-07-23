A Bethpage man who stabbed his wife to death in their home before leading police on a chase to Brooklyn is heading to prison after a sentencing Monday in which a judge gave him 47 years to life behind bars.

“You intentionally killed your wife in the most brutal and savage way,” Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy told Robert Crumb, 45, before meting out the man’s punishment in a Mineola court.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 4, 2016, Crumb, a Brooklyn school janitor, paralyzed his 41-year-old wife, Maria Crumb, in an initial knife attack in a bedroom of their Seitz Drive home.

The violence erupted as the couple argued about their pending divorce, with the husband throwing the couple’s then-12-year-old son, Robbie Crumb Jr., off his back as the boy tried to stop the attack on his mother, according to authorities.

Prosecutors also told jurors during a trial this spring in Nassau County Court that Crumb then wounded the couple’s then-16-year-old daughter, Tiffany Crumb, as she tried to grab a knife from him, before he carried out a second stabbing attack on his wife that ended her life.

The jury in May convicted Crumb of second-degree murder, two felony assault counts, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. They acquitted him of another assault charge and a weapon possession charge.

“Justice was done,” Maria Crumb’s mother, Patty Kontonis, 64, of Hicksville, said outside Nassau County Court after Monday’s sentencing.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In court, she told the judge her daughter was a “wonderful and caring” mother who was “murdered by an animal.”

“I often wonder if Maria could feel her heart breaking when she knew she was leaving her children forever,” Kontonis said, reflecting on her daughter’s suffering while being stabbed to death. “Maria, my angel, did not deserve to be cruelly taken from us.”

Testimony and evidence showed an early-morning 911 call from the couple’s son, in which the boy said “my dad stabbed my mom,” brought police to the home – where Maria Crumb already was dead.

Authorities said the capture of Robert Crumb, who had fled the home, came after he led police on a pursuit that started minutes after he left the house. It began on the Southern State Parkway, continued onto the Belt Parkway and ended in a fiery explosion at a Brooklyn gas station when Crumb drove into a gas pump, according to testimony.

Authorities said police arrested Crumb after using a stun gun on him after he charged at an officer, knocking the officer unconscious after they both fell to the ground.

Crumb spoke briefly before hearing his sentence Monday, saying he’d “never, ever do something like this” and that he all he ever did was “take care of my family.”

Defense attorney Stephen Scaring presented a self-defense theory for his client at trial, portraying Maria Crumb as the aggressor who brought a knife into a room where Robert Crumb was sleeping before a struggle ensued.

He also suggested his client’s actions may have been influenced by his use of prescription cough medicine.

Scaring criticized prosecutors in his closing argument for what he called mishandling of blood and urine tests to determine whether his client suffered adverse medication effects.

In addition, he argued Crumb, who authorities said also stabbed himself in the neck and wrist, had hand wounds that an expert said were consistent with defensive injuries.

On Monday, Scaring asked the judge to sentence his client to the minimum penalty and indicated that his client would pursue an appeal.

Prosecutor Michael Walsh told jurors during the trial that the defendant’s actions were “targeted” and “purposeful” as he carried out a vicious attack on his wife, and blood evidence showed Maria Crumb couldn’t have attacked her husband first.

On Monday, he asked the judge to sentence Crumb to consecutive prison time, saying later outside the court: “The defendant deserves every day of the time he’ll spend behind bars.”