Long Island

Cops: Rockville Centre burglar arrested after being scared off

A home health aide was inside a second-floor bedroom when she saw a man open the bedroom door and attempt to enter, police said.

Alexander Troso, 21, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 25,

Alexander Troso, 21, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, and charged in the burglary of a Rockville Centre home, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry
A Rockville Centre man has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday burglary of a home in the village, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries and nothing was taken.

According to detectives, the burglary happened at 11:15 p.m. when a female home health aide, 56, was inside a second-floor bedroom and saw an unknown male open the bedroom door and attempt to go in.

But the man saw the aide, ran downstairs and escaped through a front window, police said.

Rockville Centre police were called and after an investigation, Alexander Troso, 21, of Jefferson Avenue, was arrested at his home shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Troso is charged with second-degree burglary and was awaiting arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

