A Rockville Centre man has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday burglary of a home in the village, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries and nothing was taken.

According to detectives, the burglary happened at 11:15 p.m. when a female home health aide, 56, was inside a second-floor bedroom and saw an unknown male open the bedroom door and attempt to go in.

But the man saw the aide, ran downstairs and escaped through a front window, police said.

Rockville Centre police were called and after an investigation, Alexander Troso, 21, of Jefferson Avenue, was arrested at his home shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Troso is charged with second-degree burglary and was awaiting arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.