Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested for inappropriately touching Rockville Centre coffee shop employee

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police arrested a man for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at a local coffee shop.

Nassau County police said that around noon on Friday, Robert Tomo, 35, of Freeport, entered a coffee shop in Rockville Centre where he is a regular patron, approached a 21-year-old female employee from behind and "touched her inappropriately."

Police said when the victim told Tomo "this was not okay," he left the location.

But police said Tomo returned to the coffee shop on Sunday morning and the victim called 911 — with responding Rockville Centre police arresting Tomo, charging him with two counts of forcible touching, one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of fourth-degree stalking.

Tomo faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of Tomo to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

