TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Delivery driver ran over Rockville Centre man in dispute, cops say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A delivery driver ran over a Rockville Centre man who confronted him for refusing to give a receipt for $600 in plants, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Eric Grossman, 53, delivered the plants to the man’s home about 1:45 p.m. Sunday and argued with the resident after refusing to give him a receipt, police said.

Grossman got into his truck, which was parked in the man’s driveway, and hit the resident, who jumped on the hood to try to avoid being struck, police said.

But Grossman continued driving, and when the victim fell off the truck, he was run over, police said.

The driver took off, and the victim, 45, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, police said.

Grossman was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump meets with Republican lawmakers at 1600: Trump looks for win streak on travel ban ruling
Long Island Presbyterians march for justice along Main Travel ban ruling spurs praise on LI but also fear, worry
The Town of Oyster Bay held a public Oyster Bay won't pay Venditto's legal fees in civil case
Adam Skelos exits at a federal courthouse in Witness: I was told to pay Adam Skelos $20,000
Skies will be sunny, winds will be light Forecast: Cloudy, rain storms, then quite hot
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, shown at the LI districts among those sharing $28M in fed grants