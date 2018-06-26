A delivery driver ran over a Rockville Centre man who confronted him for refusing to give a receipt for $600 in plants, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Eric Grossman, 53, delivered the plants to the man’s home about 1:45 p.m. Sunday and argued with the resident after refusing to give him a receipt, police said.

Grossman got into his truck, which was parked in the man’s driveway, and hit the resident, who jumped on the hood to try to avoid being struck, police said.

But Grossman continued driving, and when the victim fell off the truck, he was run over, police said.

The driver took off, and the victim, 45, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, police said.

Grossman was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.