Nassau DA probes Levittown pastor for alleged child porn, diocese says

The Nassau County District Attorney's office is investigating a Levittown pastor for alleged child pornography possession, the Diocese of Rockville Centre said in a statement Monday.

"The Diocese of Rockville Centre confirms that the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation of Father Joseph Nohs, Associate Pastor, Saint Bernard’s Church, Levittown, for possible possession of child pornography," said the statement emailed to Newsday by diocese spokesman Sean P. Dolan. "The Diocese has proactively cooperated with law enforcement at every stage of this matter. Father Nohs is not permitted to present himself as a priest pending the outcome of the investigation."

Dolan did not answer questions posed by Newsday, but added that "the Diocese of Rockville Centre is not aware of any other accusations of sexual misconduct against Father Nohs. We understand that this is very upsetting news. Please pray for all survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse, and for an end to the scourge of the abuse of minors everywhere."

Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for the Nassau DA's office, said in an email: "I must decline comment as there is an active investigation."

Nohs could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

According to his LinkedIn page, Nohs has been at Saint Bernard's Church since June 2013.