Rocky Point man facing charges after 21 dogs found out in cold, police say

Brookhaven Town Animal Control officials responded to the scene and will determine the placement of the dogs, police said.

Suffolk police said they found 21 dogs Thursday

Suffolk police said they found 21 dogs Thursday in the backyard of this Rocky Point home on Broadway in the unseasonably cold weather. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
A Rocky Point man is facing misdemeanor charges after police said they found 21 dogs in his backyard Thursday in the unseasonably cold weather.

A Suffolk police officer heard dogs barking while on patrol at about 10 a.m., before finding the Rottweilers on the property on Broadway, according to authorities.

Police said the home's resident, Jose Borgos, 52, identified himself as a dog breeder.

Nine of the dogs were in travel crates in a shed, according to police.

Suffolk police said they charged Borgos with 21 counts of violating county code on the outdoor restraint of animals, which outlaws a dog being tethered outside when the temperature is below 32 degrees. Temperatures Thursday morning were around 20 degrees.

Police also charged Borgos with 21 counts of violating state agriculture and markets law that regulates appropriate sheltering of dogs that are outdoors.

Brookhaven Town Animal Control officials responded to the scene and will determine the placement of the Rottweilers, police said.

Borgos couldn't be reached by phone Thursday. Police said he will have a court arraignment at a later date.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

