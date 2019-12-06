The man subdued by multiple Freeport police officers in a controversial arrest captured in a viral video appeared in court in Mineola on Friday, his head heavily bandaged, with his arm in a sling and a patch over his right eye.

Akbar Rogers, 44, of Freeport had a brief appearance in Nassau District Court on charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest relating to the Dec. 3 incident. Rogers, who was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, indicated he would obtain private counsel. He is due back in court Dec. 23.

Rogers declined to discuss the specifics of the case as he exited the courthouse with his mother, Natilia Bazile, noting his attorney was not present.

“It’s a high-profile case and I can’t say too much,” Rogers told reporters. “I don’t want to say anything that’s going to hurt me in the future.”

Rogers called the resisting arrest charge “absurd.” Seven Freeport Police Department officers were involved in the arrest, with two seen on the cellphone video hitting him. One officer was seen kicking him, according to the video posted to Instagram.

Police said Rogers was resisting arrest and reaching for his waistband. The incident has been turned over to the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

Rogers told reporters Thursday that he “thought he was going to die” during the incident as officers punched him and used a stun gun to subdue him. Rogers said several officers held his arms and pressed their knees into his back as he lay on the ground.

Bazile blamed Freeport officers for their tactics, arguing there were other less-violent ways to bring her son into custody.

“I feel terrible for what they did to my son,” Bazile said. “You don’t do anything like that . . . I don’t know why they acted the way they did. They shouldn’t because he’s not a criminal and was not attacking anybody. All they had to do was handcuff him and take him in, not brutalize him."

Tim Williams, a retired senior detective supervisor for the Los Angeles Police Department, said Friday that after viewing the video, “That’s totally excessive.”

Williams said he did not believe the suspect was resisting the police. With several officers on his back on the ground, the suspect was struggling to breathe, he said.

“If you have weight on a person’s back — and they probably have a 1,000 pounds on him — and they’re struggling, they are not struggling to resist you, they’re struggling to breathe,” said Williams, who said he has testified in courts across the country as an expert in police procedure and use of force.

Williams said the officers punching, kicking and using a stun gun on Rogers were all an excessive use of force.

“There’s no need to punch him; there’s seven people on him,” Williams said. “He’s not going anywhere.”

Williams said it is standard policy across the country to use the force necessary to effect an arrest and prevent an escape.

“He’s not escaping anywhere,” Williams said. “It’s like a pack of dogs on a prey."

Williams also criticized the statement by authorities that Rogers had been reaching for his waistband, implying that he might have had a weapon. The Nassau District Attorney's Office said Friday that no weapon was found.

“That’s standard talk,” said Williams, who is the CEO of T.T. Williams Jr. Investigations Inc. “I don’t see him reaching for his waistband. I see them holding his hands.”

Rogers said he is grateful for the support he has received from members of the community.

“I am proud that I got a lot of support from people who saw this event,” he said. “My family is really distraught by the whole ordeal.”