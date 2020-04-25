TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
56° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Rollerblading bandit robs Dunkin' restaurant in Hicksville, Nassau police say

Police are seeking a masked rollerblader who robbed

Police are seeking a masked rollerblader who robbed a Hicksville Dunkin' restaurant on Friday. Credit: NCPD

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Hicksville Dunkin’ restaurant and sped away on bronze rollerblades with a cup of coffee and a load of cash.

Yes, rollerblades.

The ‘90s rollerblading enthusiast rolled into the Dunkin’ restaurant at 100 N. Broadway shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

The man bought a cup of coffee and then acted like he had a gun under his clothes while demanding a clerk empty the cash register, police said.

After he left the store, the man “was last seen roller skating southbound on Broadway,” police said.

The clerk, who was not hurt, said the thin man was about 5'10" and wore blue sweatpants, a brown Carhartt jacket, a red beanie, a surgical mask, black rubber gloves and in-line roller blades with a bronze chassis.

Police are asking anyone with information about the bandit to call 1-800-244-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Pixie, a 2-year-old at Last Hope Animal Rescue Amid pandemic, LI animal shelters are far from empty
Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Woodbury nursing home resident wants 'the truth'
Firefighters pay tribute to healthcare workers at NUMC Nassau officials rethink plans for NUMC after COVID-19
Rep. Lee Zeldin in Saint James on Dec. Brown: Who you gonna call? Lee Zeldin.
ProHEALTH Dental often handled patient concerns and emergencies COVID-19 pushes patients toward telemedicine
Dr. Kelly Henning. Ex-Bloomberg health adviser to help lead contact-tracing effort
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search