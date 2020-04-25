Nassau County police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Hicksville Dunkin’ restaurant and sped away on bronze rollerblades with a cup of coffee and a load of cash.

Yes, rollerblades.

The ‘90s rollerblading enthusiast rolled into the Dunkin’ restaurant at 100 N. Broadway shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

The man bought a cup of coffee and then acted like he had a gun under his clothes while demanding a clerk empty the cash register, police said.

After he left the store, the man “was last seen roller skating southbound on Broadway,” police said.

The clerk, who was not hurt, said the thin man was about 5'10" and wore blue sweatpants, a brown Carhartt jacket, a red beanie, a surgical mask, black rubber gloves and in-line roller blades with a bronze chassis.

Police are asking anyone with information about the bandit to call 1-800-244-TIPS.