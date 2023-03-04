Ronald Bernardini of Lake Chiropractic in Lake Ronkonkoma charged with forcibly touching patients

A chiropractor who was arrested in October for alleged sexual abuse has now been charged with forcibly touching three other female patients in 2021 and 2022, according to Suffolk County police.

The three women alleged that Ronald Bernardini, 65, of Smithtown, forcibly touched them during their appointments at his Lake Ronkonkoma practice, Lake Chiropractic, on 201 Portion Road, according to a police news release. They allege the incidents took place between February 2021 and October 2022.

Bernardini denies the allegations, his lawyer, Anthony LaPinta, told Newsday in a statement.

“Dr. Bernardini is a hardworking, caring and committed chiropractor who has treated thousands of patients who think the world of him, and who will proudly stand by him through this ordeal,” LaPinta said, adding that the defense will be “aggressive and thorough.”

“We will not tolerate these false allegations,” LaPinta said.

Bernardini has had a license to practice since 1982, according to the state Office of the Professions.

Suffolk County Police said the three women came forward after his October arrest, when he was charged with sexual abusing a 16-year-old girl at his office. That case is still pending.

In this recent arrest, police said Bernardini has been charged with four counts of forcible touching and was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Saturday.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.